Irán condena ataque israelí a periodistas en Gaza: es crimen de guerra

Five media workers lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a bus for the press in front of Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, they are:

Fadi Hassouna

Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Ali

Mohammed Al-Ladah

Faisal Abu Al-Qumsan

Ayman Al-Jadi pic.twitter.com/uy5DosZIcI