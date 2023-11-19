Haaretz: Helicóptero israelí mató a varios colonos el 7 de octubre

La investigación llevada a cabo por la policía israelí sobre la operación del Movimiento de Resistencia Islámica Palestina (HAMAS) el pasado 7 de octubre ha revelado que un helicóptero militar israelí abrió fuego contra los combatientes de HAMAS, pero también disparó a algunas personas que asistían al festival de música, informó el sábado Haaretz.
El 7 de octubre pasado, los combatientes de HAMAS lanzó una masiva operación contra las tierras ocupadas en respuesta a las agresiones crecientes contra los palestinos contra lugares sagrados en Al-Quds (Jerusalén).
BREAKING:— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) November 18, 2023
⚡Israeli Haaretz:
"The police investigation found that a military helicopter that fired at Hamas on the Nova festival apparently also hit some participants of the festival"
This is confirmation of the video that was circulating that the Apache helicopters killed… pic.twitter.com/ma7glJ6Lov
