Haaretz: Helicóptero israelí mató a varios colonos el 7 de octubre

  • Helicóptero del ejército israelí lanzando bengalas sobre la Franja de Gaza, 1 de noviembre de 2023.
Publicada: domingo, 19 de noviembre de 2023 3:26
Actualizada: domingo, 19 de noviembre de 2023 4:21

Un helicóptero del ejército de Israel disparó a varios colonos que asistían a un festival de música cerca de Gaza, reveló el periódico israelí Haaretz.

La investigación llevada a cabo por la policía israelí sobre la operación del Movimiento de Resistencia Islámica Palestina (HAMAS) el pasado 7 de octubre ha revelado que un helicóptero militar israelí abrió fuego contra los combatientes de HAMAS, pero también disparó a algunas personas que asistían al festival de música, informó el sábado Haaretz.

El 7 de octubre pasado, los combatientes de HAMAS lanzó una masiva operación contra las tierras ocupadas en respuesta a las agresiones crecientes contra los palestinos contra lugares sagrados en Al-Quds (Jerusalén).

