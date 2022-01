Ola de tiroteos en EEUU deja cinco muertos, incluido el sospechoso

Real-time U.S. gun violence statistics for 2021, as of December 27th:



•20,374 gun deaths

•39,879 gun injuries

•684 mass shootings

•1,042 children (0-11) shot

•4,512 teenagers (12-17) shot

•1,223 defensive use incidents

•1,969 unintentional shootings

•23,826 suicides*