ASIA OCCIDENTAL

Ataques de Irán provocan una “terrible pérdida” en objetivos israelíes

  • Las fuerzas israelíes entre las ruinas en busca de los muertos y heridos, 15 de junio de 2025.
Publicada: domingo, 15 de junio de 2025 7:05
Actualizada: domingo, 15 de junio de 2025 8:41

Los medios hebreos han declarado que seis de misiles iraníes han impactado a Tel Aviv dejando decenas de casas destruidas y muchos muertos y heridos.

El presidente del régimen de Israel, Isaac Herzog, ha calificado como un “mañana muy triste y difícil” la situación de Israel tras la segunda ola de ataques de Irán a los territorios ocupados. Israel está de luto por una “terrible pérdida”, ha dicho.

Según los medios hebreros, los ataques de Irán a Tel Aviv han destruido al menos 61 edificios y unas 20 personas han perdido totalmente.

También, los ataques iraníes han destruido una refinería de petróleo en el puerto de Haifa.

De igual manera, el periódico estadounidense The New York Times, ha informado de un incendio en “al menos un edificio que contenía laboratorios” del Instituto Weizmann de Ciencias.

msr/tqi

