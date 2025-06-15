Ataques de Irán provocan una “terrible pérdida” en objetivos israelíes

El presidente del régimen de Israel, Isaac Herzog, ha calificado como un “mañana muy triste y difícil” la situación de Israel tras la segunda ola de ataques de Irán a los territorios ocupados. Israel está de luto por una “terrible pérdida”, ha dicho.
URGENTE: 150 ISRAELÍES EBTRE MUERTOS Y HERIDOS. https://t.co/AnuhcsI1BA— Palestina Hoy (@Palestinahoy01) June 15, 2025
Según los medios hebreros, los ataques de Irán a Tel Aviv han destruido al menos 61 edificios y unas 20 personas han perdido totalmente.
AHORA: Decenas entre muertos y heridos tras ataques de Irán contra Tel aviv. pic.twitter.com/Vl6gUqrouJ— Palestina Hoy (@Palestinahoy01) June 15, 2025
También, los ataques iraníes han destruido una refinería de petróleo en el puerto de Haifa.
Oil depot katika mji wa Haifa,Israel bado inawaka moto kwa mashambuliza ya Iran.— Jack upepo (@kikomasta) June 15, 2025
Sidhani kama US na Israel walitegemea comeback ya namna hii kwa Iran.#BilaGanzi pic.twitter.com/nrPgPekvub
De igual manera, el periódico estadounidense The New York Times, ha informado de un incendio en “al menos un edificio que contenía laboratorios” del Instituto Weizmann de Ciencias.
Geolocation & destruction of the Weizmann Institute of Science, a prominent research center in Israel that was significantly damaged in Iran's second wave of attack couple hours ago. Next Iran should target Israeli scientists! A surprise daylight hypersonic attack can do the job! https://t.co/sGzwIJL49S pic.twitter.com/j5UxP97ydh— NEUTRINO (@ETERNALPHYSICS) June 15, 2025
msr/tqi