Imágenes: avión azerbaiyano se estrella en Kazajistán con 67 pasajeros

AN AZERBAIJAN AIRLINES FLIGHT DEPARTING FROM BAKU AND HEADED FOR GROZNY HAS CRASHED IN KAZAKHSTAN.



Here is what is known so far:



▪️ There were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board.



▪️ Six individuals survived the crash.



▪️- The crash was caused by a collision with a… https://t.co/W9QESu2HBl pic.twitter.com/X92TFPxamg