Investigan en Rusia asesinato a desarrollador de vacuna Sputnik V

Oh wow. 😯



Top Russian scientist who created Sputnik COVID vaccine was strangled to death with a belt in his Moscow apartment.



“Andrey Botikov, known as one of the 18 scientists who worked on the Sputnik V COVID vaccine in 2020, was identified as the https://t.co/Bfo9A3u2sQ… https://t.co/NXPVNVAQW6