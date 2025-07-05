Noticias de Irán   /   Política

Líder asiste a la ceremonia del aniversario del martirio del Imam Husein (P)

  • Líder asiste a la ceremonia del aniversario del martirio del Imam Husein (P)
Publicada: sábado, 5 de julio de 2025 19:35
Actualizada: sábado, 5 de julio de 2025 20:21
Descargar

El Líder de la Revolución Islámica, el ayatolá Seyed Ali Jamenei, asiste a la ceremonia que conmemora el aniversario del martirio del Imam Husein (P).

Las imágenes capturan el momento en que el Líder de la Revolución Islámica ingresó a la Huseinia Imam Jomeini para asistir a la cuarta noche de las ceremonias de luto en la víspera de Ashura.

El Líder pidió a un panegirista de Ahlul Bait (la paz sea con ellos) en la ceremonia de luto por el Imam Husein (P) que interpretara el famoso himno “¡Oh Irán!”.

 

Política
LO MÁS LEÍDO DE Política
Comentarios