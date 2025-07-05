Líder asiste a la ceremonia del aniversario del martirio del Imam Husein (P)

Las imágenes capturan el momento en que el Líder de la Revolución Islámica ingresó a la Huseinia Imam Jomeini para asistir a la cuarta noche de las ceremonias de luto en la víspera de Ashura.
Images of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah attending the fourth night of mourning ceremonies on eve of Ashura.— Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) July 5, 2025
Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/B3zXG74hnU pic.twitter.com/zXYrzZDiu5
El Líder pidió a un panegirista de Ahlul Bait (la paz sea con ellos) en la ceremonia de luto por el Imam Husein (P) que interpretara el famoso himno “¡Oh Irán!”.
Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, asked a religious lament singer at Imam Hussein (AS) mourning ceremony to perform the famous anthem "'O Iran"— Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) July 5, 2025
Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/B3zXG73Jym pic.twitter.com/PSHzbyleOy