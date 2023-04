Demandan en Canadá contra proyecto de control mental impulsado por EEUU

1/4

🇨🇦🇺🇸 U.S. Argues For Immunity In MK-Ultra Mind-Control Case Before Quebec Court Of Appeal



Quebec's Court of Appeal will rule on whether Quebec Superior Court was right in granting immunity to the U.S. government over its alleged involvement in the MK-ULTRA experiments‼️🙏👇 pic.twitter.com/Q2xSjsLRPi